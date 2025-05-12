The ACM Awards Ink With Amazon Prime Through 2028

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The Academy of Country Music and producer Dick Clark Productions (DCP) announced that the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards will call Amazon’s Prime Video home for the next three years, taking the venerable awards show through its 63rd ceremony in 2028.

The announcement was made ahead of Amazon’s annual upfront presentation and just days after the 60th annual ACM Awards took place at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. For 2025, the awards show was livestreamed on Amazon Prime to an international audience across 240+ countries and territories exclusively on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch.

“Our ongoing partnership with the Academy of Country Music and Dick Clark Productions has been an amazing experience for everyone involved,” said Vernon Sanders, global head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “With the tremendous success of this year’s 60th anniversary show hosted by the legendary Reba McEntire, we are overjoyed to continue our relationship with the Academy and DCP for the next three years. We look forward to maintaining this success and bringing even more star-studded and captivating shows to our global Prime Video customers.”

“Our powerful partnership with Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video has expanded the reach and accessibility of our show and the Country Music genre to viewers anytime, anywhere around the world and has redefined what an awards show experience can and should be in today’s environment,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. “The synergies between Prime Video, Amazon Music, Twitch, and the other divisions of Amazon bring exponential value to our artists, our genre, and our fans through an immersive 360 music experience they can’t get from any other platform. I am so proud of our pioneering first four years in the streaming space, and we are excited to continue to deliver the future of Country Music and the ACM Awards to fans everywhere over the next three years.”

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Prime Video through 2028,” said Jay Penske, CEO, Dick Clark Productions. “The Academy of Country Music Awards made history in 2022 as the first major awards show to exclusively livestream and continues to break new ground, creating a world-class music event and providing dynamic, unparalleled reach through Prime Video, connecting country music with a global audience.”