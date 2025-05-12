The Blues Foundation 2025 Blues Music Award Winners

MEMPHIS, TN (CelebrityAccess) – The Blues Foundation has announced its 46th Annual Blues Music Awards winners. The winners were revealed on Thursday (May 8) in Memphis, Tennessee at the Renasant Convention Center.

See the full list of winners bolded below.

BB King Entertainer of the Year

Duke Robillard

Mr. Sipp (Castro Coleman)

Rick Estrin

Shemekia Copeland

Sugaray Rayford

Album of the Year

Blame It On Eve, Shemekia Copeland

Fine By Me, Curtis Salgado

Hill Country Love, Cedric Burnside

Person of Interest, Billy Price

What Are You Waiting For?, Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra featuring Willy Jordan

Band of the Year

Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra

John Nemeth and the Blue Dreamers

Nick Moss Band

Rick Estrin and the Nightcats

Southern Avenue

Song of the Year

“Blues For My Dad”

performed and written by Chris Cain

“Blues In My DNA”

performed and written by Ronnie Baker Brooks

“Mama, I love you”

performed by Albert Castiglia and written by Albert Castiglia, Kevin Burt, & Jerry Jemmott

“Tough Mother”

performed by Shemekia Copeland and written by John Hahn & Will Kimbrough

“Watch the World Go By”

performed by Eden Brent and written by Bob Dowell & Eden Brent

Best Emerging Artist Album

8000 Miles to the Crossroads, Prakash Slim

Carry On, Destini Rawls

Drifter, Jovin Webb

Go Be Free, Sonny Gullage

Revelation, Piper & The Hard Times

Acoustic Blues Album

Naked Truth, Tinsley Ellis

One Guitar Woman, Sue Foley

Raw Blues 2, Doug Macleod

The Legend of Sugarbelly, Guy Davis

Things Done Changed, Jerron Paxton

Blues Rock Album

About Time, Dennis Jones

Broken, Walter Trout

Life is Hard, Mike Zito

Righteous Souls, Albert Castiglia

Struck Down, The Fabulous Thunderbirds

Contemporary Blues Album

Blame It On Eve, Shemekia Copeland

Blues In My DNA, Ronnie Baker Brooks

Do It My Own Way, Vanessa Collier

Good Intentions Gone Bad, Chris Cain

The Hits Keep Coming, Rick Estrin & the Nightcats

Soul Blues Album

Fine By Me, Curtis Salgado

Human Decency, Sugaray Rayford

Person of Interest, Billy Price

REVIVAL, Kat Riggins & her Blues Revival

What Are You Waiting For?, Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra featuring Willy Jordan

Traditional Blues Album

Crawlin’ ’Kingsnake, John Primer & Bob Corritore

Getaway Blues, Eden Brent

HAPPY HOUR, Mitch Woods

Hill Country Love, Cedric Burnside

Roll With Me, Duke Robillard

Acoustic Blues Artist

Doug MacLeod

Eric Bibb

Guy Davis

Keb’ Mo’

Kevin Burt

Blues Rock Artist

Albert Castiglia

Mike Zito

Tab Benoit

Tommy Castro

Walter Trout

Contemporary Blues Female Artist

Beth Hart

Carolyn Wonderland

Danielle Nicole

Ruthie Foster

Vanessa Collier

Contemporary Blues Male Artist

Chris Cain

Johnny Sansone

Mike Zito

Mr. Sipp (Castro Coleman)

Ronnie Baker Brooks

Soul Blues Female Artist

Annika Chambers

Candice Ivory

Kat Riggins

Thornetta Davis

Vaneese Thomas

Soul Blues Male Artist

Alabama Mike

Billy Price

Curtis Salgado

Johnny Rawls

William Bell

Traditional Blues Female Artist (Koko Taylor Award)

Diunna Greenleaf

Eden Brent

Rhiannon Giddens

Sue Foley

Teeny Tucker

Traditional Blues Male Artist

Cedric Burnside

Duke Robillard

Jimmie Vaughan

John Primer

Jontavious Willis

Instrumentalist – Bass

Benny Turner

Bob Stroger

Jerry Jemmott

Michael ”Mudcat” Ward

Rodrigo Mantovani

Instrumentalist – Drums

Chris Peet

Derrick D’Mar Martin

June Core

Kenny ”Beedy Eyes” Smith

Tony Braunagel

Instrumentalist – Guitar

Chris Cain

Christoffer ”Kid” Andersen

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Eric Gales

Ronnie Baker Brooks

Instrumentalist – Harmonica

Billy Branch

Bob Corritore

Kim Wilson

Mark Hummel

Rick Estrin

Instrumentalist – Horn

Jimmy Carpenter

Doug James

Deanna Bogart

Trombone Shorty

Vanessa Collier

Instrumentalist – Piano (Pinetop Perkins Piano Player)

Anthony Geraci

Ben Levin

Bruce Katz

Eden Brent

Mitch Woods

Instrumentalist – Vocals

Beth Hart

Billy Price

Curtis Salgado

Danielle Nicole

Ruthie Foster