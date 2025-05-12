The Bowery Presents & CBGB OMFUG Announce The Lineup For The CBGB Festival

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — While the legendary New York underground club is long gone, the CBGB & OMFUG brand lives on through a music festival which will live music to Brooklyn’s Under the K Bridge Park in September.

The festival, presented in partnership with The Bowery Presents, will see 21 bands perform across three stages on September 27th.

The lineup for the one-day fest is led by Iggy Pop, who will perform his first show in NYC in more than a decade, along with fellow rock icon Jack White.

The lineup also features a slate of punk veterans such as Sex Pistols, Johnny Marr, Lunachicks, Marky Ramone, The Damned, and Melvins; CBGB-era hardcore staples Gorilla Biscuits, Murphy’s Law, and Cro-Mags; and along with contemporary punk groups such as The Linda Lindas, Lambrini Girls, Destroy Boys, Angel Du$t, Scowl, Pinkshift, Teen Mortgage, YHWH Nailgun, Soul Glo, and Lip Critic.

Founded by Hilly Kristal in 1973 on the Bowery, CBGB became the nexus of the New York Punk scene in the 1970s and 1980s, providing a key stage for bands such as Ramones, Blondie, Patti Smith, Talking Heads, Television, and countless others.

Full Lineup:

Iggy Pop

Jack White

Sex Pistols

The Damned

Johnny Marr

Lunachicks

Marky Ramone

Angel Du$t

Cro-Mags

Destroy Boys

Gorilla Biscuits

Lambrini Girls

The Linda Lindas

Melvins

Murphy’s Law

Scowl

Teen Mortgage

Lip Critic

Pinkshift

Soul Glo

YHWH Nailgun