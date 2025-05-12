The Weeknd Kicks Off 2025 ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ Tour With Sold-Out Phoenix Show

PHOENIX (CelebrityAccess) On Saturday (May 10), diamond-certified global superstar The Weeknd launched his 43 date 2025 After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour with a massive sold-out show at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, AZ, featuring 60,000 attendees.

Special guests Mike Dean and Playboi Carti opened the show before The Weeknd took the stage alongside 30 dancers in red cloaks. The never-before-seen production included a towering gold statue, gold ruins, rings of gold across the stage, lasers, flames, and more. The show featured an electrifying setlist that included tracks from Hurry Up Tomorrow like “The Abyss,” “Cry For Me,” and “São Paulo.” He also performed fan favorites from After Hours and Dawn FM, along with hits from his extensive catalog including “Starboy,” “Can’t Feel My Face,” “Blinding Lights,” and more.

Opening night of The Weeknd’s tour arrives just ahead of the theatrical release of his highly anticipated feature film Hurry Up Tomorrow, premiering May 16 via Lionsgate. Starring The Weeknd alongside Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan, and written and directed by Trey Edward Shults, the psychological thriller features original music by The Weeknd, who co-scored the film with acclaimed composer Daniel Lopatin.

As part of the After Hours Til Dawn 2025 Tour, The Weeknd has partnered with Global Citizen to help drive positive change throughout the world. $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to support children from vulnerable communities around the world. Fans will also have the opportunity to earn one pair of free tickets to each tour date by taking action to end extreme poverty with Global Citizen. For more information, visit www.globalcitizen.org.

The After Hours Til Dawn 2025 Tour continues Saturday, May 24 in Detroit, MI at Ford Field, before making additional stops in Chicago, East Rutherford, Denver, Inglewood, Vancouver, Toronto, Miami, and more this summer.

On May 15, The Weeknd will appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a special musical performance and his first-ever couch interview.

For tickets and more info, visit theweeknd.com/tour.