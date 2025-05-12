The Weeknd Kicks Off 2025 ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ Tour With Sold-Out Phoenix Show

PHOENIX (CelebrityAccess) On Saturday (May 10), diamond-certified global superstar The Weeknd launched his 43 date 2025 After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour with a massive sold-out show at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, AZ, featuring 60,000 attendees.
Special guests Mike Dean and Playboi Carti opened the show before The Weeknd took the stage alongside 30 dancers in red cloaks. The never-before-seen production included a towering gold statue, gold ruins, rings of gold across the stage, lasers, flames, and more. The show featured an electrifying setlist that included tracks from Hurry Up Tomorrow like “The Abyss,” “Cry For Me,” and “São Paulo.” He also performed fan favorites from After Hours and Dawn FM, along with hits from his extensive catalog including “Starboy,” “Can’t Feel My Face,” “Blinding Lights,” and more.
Opening night of The Weeknd’s tour arrives just ahead of the theatrical release of his highly anticipated feature film Hurry Up Tomorrow, premiering May 16 via Lionsgate. Starring The Weeknd alongside Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan, and written and directed by Trey Edward Shults, the psychological thriller features original music by The Weeknd, who co-scored the film with acclaimed composer Daniel Lopatin.
As part of the After Hours Til Dawn 2025 Tour, The Weeknd has partnered with Global Citizen to help drive positive change throughout the world. $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to support children from vulnerable communities around the world. Fans will also have the opportunity to earn one pair of free tickets to each tour date by taking action to end extreme poverty with Global Citizen. For more information, visit www.globalcitizen.org.
The After Hours Til Dawn 2025 Tour continues Saturday, May 24 in Detroit, MI at Ford Field, before making additional stops in Chicago, East Rutherford, Denver, Inglewood, Vancouver, Toronto, Miami, and more this summer.
On May 15, The Weeknd will appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a special musical performance and his first-ever couch interview.
For tickets and more info, visit theweeknd.com/tour.
THE WEEKND: AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN 2025 TOUR DATES:
Fri May 09 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium
Sat May 24 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field
Sun May 25 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field
Fri May 30 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium
Sat May 31 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium
Thu Jun 05 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
Fri Jun 06 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
Sat Jun 07 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
Tue Jun 10 – Foxboro, MA – Gillette Stadium
Wed Jun 11 – Foxboro, MA – Gillette Stadium
Sat Jun 14 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium
Sat Jun 21 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High
Wed Jun 25 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
Thu Jun 26 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
Sat Jun 28 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
Sun Jun 29 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
Fri Jul 04 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
Sat Jul 05 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
Tue Jul 08 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium
Wed Jul 09 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium
Sat Jul 12 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field
Tue Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place
Wed Jul 16 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place
Sat Jul 19 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium
Thu Jul 24 – Montréal, QC – Parc Jean Drapeau
Fri Jul 25 – Montréal, QC – Parc Jean Drapeau
Sun Jul 27 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
Mon Jul 28 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
Wed Jul 30 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
Thu Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
Sat Aug 02 – Landover, MD – Northwest Stadium
Thu Aug 07 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
Fri Aug 08 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
Tue Aug 12 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
Fri Aug 15 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
Sat Aug 16 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
Thu Aug 21 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Sun Aug 24 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium
Wed Aug 27 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium
Thu Aug 28 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium
Sat Aug 30 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
Sun Aug 31 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
Wed Sep 03 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome