Armada Music Group Appoints Maarten Steinkamp as Interim President

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Armada Music Group, the parent company of Armada Music, BEAT Music Fund, and Armada Music Publishing, has appointed Maarten Steinkamp to the newly created role of Interim President, effective immediately.

A seasoned music executive, Steinkamp steps into the position following several months as a strategic consultant to Armada’s board. In his new role, he will report directly to Armada Music Group CEO Maykel Piron and will be based in the Netherlands.

Steinkamp brings decades of global industry experience to the post. His résumé includes leadership positions such as Managing Director of BMG Benelux, EVP of BMG ASEAN in Singapore, CEO of BMG Germany in Munich, and President of BMG International in New York, where he also served on the global executive board. He later served as Chairman and CEO of Sony BMG Europe, based in London.

“Maarten’s leadership, strategic insight, and deep understanding of our industry is second to none,” said Piron. “With Maarten’s continued support, I’m confident we will unlock new opportunities together and take Armada Music Group to even greater heights.”

In his new capacity, Steinkamp will focus on preparing Armada for its next phase of development, with an emphasis on strengthening the company’s operational infrastructure to support sustained global growth.

“I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter with Armada at such an exciting time for the company and our entire industry,” said Steinkamp. “I look forward to working alongside this passionate team and building on the incredible work they’re doing in the dance space.”