Capitol Music Group Reconfigures Labels, Launches Capitol Music Group Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Capitol Music Group has announced a major reconfiguration of its label operations, merging Capitol Christian Music Group (CCMG) and Capitol Records Nashville under a new umbrella: Capitol Music Group Nashville.

The consolidated country and Christian music operations will be headquartered in Wedgewood-Houston, Nashville, where Capitol Music Group Nashville’s 40,000-square-foot facility includes state-of-the-art recording studios, a live performance space, and creative content studios.

Candice Watkins, an industry veteran, has been appointed to lead the newly combined division. She will also serve as Executive Vice President of Capitol Christian Music Group. Watkins previously held multiple roles at Big Loud Records, including Senior Vice President of Marketing, where she oversaw the label’s marketing, digital, creative, PR, and streaming departments.

“This reorganization reflects our commitment to growing our Nashville operations as a core creative hub in Christian, gospel, and country music,” said Tom March, CEO of Capitol Music Group. “We’re looking forward to signing and developing the next generation of country artists on Capitol Records Nashville and are thrilled to have an executive of the caliber of Candice Watkins to lead our ambitious plans in country music while also bringing her expertise to our gospel and Christian music operations.”

“This new structure will empower our Nashville executives to better serve the incredible artists on our roster. Candice is a brilliant music marketing executive with an amazing track record in developing career artists,” added John Janick, Chairman of Interscope Capitol. “Having her lead our country music business in Nashville and also bring her extensive artist development expertise to our CCMG team will be a win for our artists and the entire executive team.”

“It’s a true honor to step into the role of President of Capitol Records Nashville and EVP of Capitol Christian,” said Watkins. “These labels have a rich legacy of partnering with some of the most brilliant artists in our industry, and I look forward to contributing to their continued success and cultural impact. I’m excited to collaborate with John, Tom, Lillia [Parsa], and Brad in boldly championing creatives and visionaries.”

Capitol Christian Music Group, which includes Motown Gospel, Tamla, and its distribution operations, will continue to be led by longtime President Brad O’Donnell in Nashville.

Artists previously signed to Capitol Records Nashville will continue under the newly relaunched Music Corporation of America (MCA) Nashville label.