Gabby’s Dollhouse Live! Tour Kicks Off In The U.S. In September

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — DreamWorks Animation, Universal Destinations and Experiences, TEG Life Like Touring, and Terrapin Station Entertainment announced the North American premiere of Gabby’s Dollhouse Live! Presented By Walmart.
The tour, a live production of DreamWorks Animation’s Gabby’s Dollhouse, will hit 75 markets across the U.S., including performances at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN, Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie, TX, Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI, The Chicago Theatre in Chicago, IL, and the Wang Theatre in Boston, MA.
“We’re thrilled to partner with TEG Life Like Touring and DreamWorks Animation to bring Gabby’s Dollhouse to the stage for the very first time in North America, including the iconic Grand Ole Opry and Chicago Theatre,” said Jonathan Shank, CEO, Terrapin Station Entertainment. “This beloved series has sparked the imaginations of families around the world, and we can’t wait to translate its joy, heart, and creativity into a one-of-a-kind live experience.”
“DreamWorks is excited to be collaborating with TEG Life Like Touring and Terrapin Station Entertainment to bring Gabby’s Dollhouse Live! to North America,” said Michael Vollman, EVP, Marketing for DreamWorks Animation. “Gabby’s Dollhouse is a world full of magic, music and friendship, and this live show is no exception. We can’t wait to see families dancing, singing and ‘pinch pinching’ along with Gabby in this spectacular production.”
Gabby’s Dollhouse has been a hit for Netflix in 63 countries and follows the family-friendly adventures of Gabby as she explores the fantasy worlds that live inside of her magical dollhouse. The IP will head to theaters this fall as Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie is scheduled to debut on September 26th.
GABBY’S DOLLHOUSE LIVE! 2025 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:
Fri, Sep 19, 2025 — Long Beach, CA — Terrace Theater
Sat, Sept 20, 2025 — Thousand Oaks, CA — Fred Kavli Theatre (2 Shows)
Sun, Sept 21, 2025 — San Francisco, CA — Golden Gate Theatre
Wed, Sept 24, 2025 — Fresno, CA — Saroyan Theatre
Thurs, Sept 25, 2025 — San Diego, CA — Balboa Theatre
Fri, Sept 26, 2025 — San Luis Obispo, CA — Harold J Miossi Cultural and Performing Arts Center (2 Shows)
Sat, Sept 27, 2025 — Bakersfield, CA — Mechanics Bank Theater
Sun, Sept 28, 2025 — Mesa, AZ — Mesa Arts Center (Ikeda)
Tue, Sept 30, 2025 — Lubbock, TX — Buddy Holly Hall
Wed, Oct 1, 2025 — Midland, TX — Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center
Thurs, Oct 2, 2025 — Corpus Christi, TX — Selena Auditorium
Fri, Oct 3, 2025 — Sugarland, TX — Smart Financial Centre
Sat, Oct 4, 2025 — San Antonio, TX — Majestic Theatre (2 Shows)
Sun, Oct 5, 2025 — Grand Prairie, TX — Texas Trust CU Theatre (2 Shows)
Wed, Oct 8, 2025 — Mobile, AL — Mobile Saenger Theatre
Thurs, Oct 9, 2025 — Jacksonville, FL — Moran Theater
Fri, Oct 10, 2025 — Melbourne, FL — King Center
Sat, Oct 11, 2025 — Fort Lauderdale, FL — Au-Rene Theater
Sun, Oct 12, 2025 — Tampa, FL — Carol Morsani Hall
Mon, Oct 13, 2025 — Orlando, FL —Walt Disney Theater
Wed, Oct 15, 2025 — North Charleston, SC — North Charleston Performing Arts Center
Thurs, Oct 16, 2025 — Charlotte, NC — Ovens Auditorium
Fri, Oct 17, 2025 — Richmond, VA — Altria Theater
Sat, Oct 18, 2025 — Baltimore, MD — The Lyric
Sun, Oct 19, 2025 — Red Bank, NJ — Count Basie Center (2 Shows)
Tues, Oct 21, 2025 — Wilkes Barre, PA — F.M. Kirby Center
Wed, Oct 22, 2025 — Glenside, PA — Keswick Theatre
Thurs, Oct 23, 2025 — Albany, NY — Palace Theatre
Fri, Oct 24, 2025 — White Plains, NY — Westchester County Center
Sat, Oct 25, 2025 — Englewood, NJ — Bergen Performing Arts Center (2 Shows)
Sun, Oct 26, 2025 — Morristown, NJ — Mayo Performing Arts Center (2 Shows)
Tue, Oct 28, 2025 — Rochester, NY — Kodak Center
Wed, Oct 29, 2025 — Buffalo, NY — Shea’s Performing Arts Center
Thurs, Oct 30, 2025 — Syracuse, NY — The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater
Sat, Nov 1, 2025 — Wallingford, CT — Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Sun, Nov 2, 2025 — Boston, MA — Boch Center Wang Theatre (2 Shows)
Tue, Nov 4, 2025 — Poughkeepsie, NY — MJN Convention Center
Wed, Nov 5, 2025 — Wheeling, WV — Capitol Theatre
Thurs, Nov 6, 2025 — Cleveland, OH — Connor Palace
Fri, Nov 7, 2025 — Ft Wayne, IN — Embassy Theatre
Sat, Nov 8, 2025 — Erie, PA — Warner Theatre
Sun, Nov 9, 2025 — Greensburg, PA — Palace Theatre (2 Shows)
Mon, Nov 10, 2025 — Grand Rapids, MI — DeVos Performance Hall
Wed, Nov 12, 2025 — Peoria, IL — Prairie Home Alliance Theatre
Thurs, Nov 13, 2025 — Columbus, OH — Mershon Auditorium
Fri, Nov 14, 2025 — Saginaw, MI — Temple Theatre
Sat, Nov 15, 2025 — Indianapolis, IN — Old National Centre (2 Shows)
Sun, Nov 16, 2025 — Chicago, IL — Chicago Theatre
Tues, Nov 18, 2025 — Birmingham, AL — BJCC Concert Hall
Wed, Nov 19, 2025 — Nashville, TN — Grand Ole Opry House
Thurs, Nov 20, 2025 — Greensboro, NC — Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
Fri, Nov 21, 2025 — Atlanta, GA — Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre (2 Shows)
Sat, Nov 22, 2025 — Louisville, KY — The Louisville Palace (2 Shows)
Sun, Nov 23, 2025 — Detroit, MI — Fox Theatre
Tues, Nov 25, 2025 — Duluth, MN — DECC Symphony Hall
Wed, Nov 26, 2025 — Kansas City, MO — The Midland Theatre
Fri, Nov 28, 2025 — Milwaukee, WI — The Riverside Theater
Sat, Nov 29, 2025 — Omaha, NE — Orpheum Theater (2 Shows)
Sun, Nov 30, 2025 — St. Louis, MO — The Factory
Tue, Dec 2, 2025 — Denver, CO — Bellco Theatre
Wed, Dec 3, 2025 — Colorado Springs, CO — Pikes Peak Center
Thurs, Dec 4, 2025 — Albuquerque, NM — Kiva Auditorium
Fri, Dec 5, 2025 — Prescott, AZ — Findlay Toyota Center
Sat, Dec 6, 2025 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena
Sun, Dec 7, 2025 — San Jose, CA — San Jose Civic (2 Shows)
Tue, Dec 9, 2025 — Salt Lake City, UT — Kingsbury Hall
Wed, Dec 10, 2025 — Idaho Falls, ID — Mountain America Center
Thurs, Dec 11, 2025 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center
Fri, Dec 12, 2025 — Seattle, WA — Moore Theatre
Sat, Dec 13, 2025 — Spokane, WA — First Interstate Center for the Arts
Mon, Dec 15, 2025 — Portland, OR — Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Wed, Dec 17, 2025 — Henderson, NV — Lee’s Family Forum
Sat, Dec 20, 2025 — Santa Rosa, CA — Luther Burbank Center For The Arts