Grateful Dead 60th Anniversary Shows With Dead & Co. Announced For San Fran In August

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) — The Mayor of San Francisco announced that the city will host a 60th anniversary celebration of the legendary jam band The Grateful Dead.

The event will feature three nights of performances from Dead & Company, who will take the stage at Golden Gate Park at the beginning of August.

“We have some really big news,” Mayor Daniel Lurie announced in a social media post. “Dead & Co. will perform three shows on August 1, 2, and 3, right here in the city that is the home of the Grateful Dead.”

“What better way to celebrate?” he added. “We’ll see you out here in August.”

According to the San Francisco Standard, the shows are expected to draw more than 60,000 fans each night but still need approval from the city’s Recreation and Park Commission.