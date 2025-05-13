Ineffable Live Named Exclusive Talent Buyer for the Majestic Ventura Theater

VENTURA,CA (CelebrityAccess) – Ineffable Live, the premier independent concert promoter and talent buying division of Ineffable Music Group, has officially taken over as the exclusive talent buyer for the historic Majestic Ventura Theater in downtown Ventura. The move marks a significant transition, as Live Nation had held the talent buying reins since 2019.

With a proven track record of developing and growing vibrant music scenes across California, Ineffable Live’s appointment promises a new era for the beloved 1920s-era venue. The Majestic Ventura joins an impressive roster of California venues either owned, operated, or exclusively booked by Ineffable Music, including:

• Uptown Theatre (Napa)

• Golden State Theatre (Monterey)

• The Catalyst (Santa Cruz)

• Quarry Park Amphitheater (Rocklin)

• Ventura Music Hall

• Fremont Theater (San Luis Obispo)

• Cornerstone (Berkeley)

• Felton Music Hall

• The Hangar (South Lake Tahoe)

In 2025 alone, Ineffable Live has already booked more than 1,000 shows across the Golden State, bringing a wide range of musical talent to fans from every corner of the genre spectrum.

Since launching Ventura Music Hall, Ineffable has been deeply invested in Ventura’s live music ecosystem. The addition of the Majestic Ventura Theater significantly expands the company’s ability to support artists through multiple stages of their careers—developing a market where emerging acts can grow into theater-sized headliners while continuing to engage their growing audiences.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Ineffable Live as we enter this next chapter at the Majestic,” said Robert Antonini, owner of the Majestic Ventura Theater. “Their passion for live music, deep artist relationships, and commitment to community make them the ideal partner to help us bring even more dynamic music and cultural events to downtown Ventura.”

“The Majestic Ventura Theater is one of California’s most iconic venues, and we’re honored to help continue its legacy,” said Thomas Cussins, CEO of Ineffable Music. “We’re committed to creating diverse, meaningful experiences for artists and fans alike and look forward to bringing world-class programming to Ventura’s vibrant music scene.”

As Ineffable steps into this new role, Ventura fans can expect a refreshed lineup of concerts, eclectic programming, and enhanced fan experiences rooted in a true love for independent music and local culture.