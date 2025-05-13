Janet Jackson Set To Receive ICON Award At 2025 American Music Awards

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – CBS and Dick Clark Productions announced that Award-winning, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee and philanthropist Janet Jackson will receive the prestigious ICON Award at the 2025 American Music Awards, an honor bestowed upon an artist whose music has had undeniable cultural and global influence over the music industry. The global phenomenon and 11-time American Music Award-winner, will also take to the stage, marking her first television performance since 2018. This year’s American Music Awards will kick off summer with host Jennifer Lopez live from the all-new luxury resort, Fontainebleau Las Vegas, on Memorial Day, Monday (May 26). Promising to be a night of unforgettable performances, including from Lopez herself, the 51st AMAs will air live coast to coast at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on the CBS Television Network, and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. Tickets to the star-studded show are available now on Ticketmaster.

Celebrating 50 years in the music industry, Jackson is still making an impact including the recent viral craze on social media of her Billboard 100 high-energy dance track “Someone To Call My Lover” that catapulted the song back on the Billboard charts, nearly 24 years after its original release, reaching #3 on the R&B Digital Songs chart and achieving a 1,400% gain in year-to-date U.S. on-demand streams for the hit according to Luminate. “Someone to Call My Lover” originally debuted at #3 and was the second single from her chart-topping, seventh studio album, All For You.

She’s also set to kick off yet another leg of her wildly popular Las Vegas residency, JANET JACKSON: LAS VEGAS, returning to the Resorts World Theatre stage on May 21, 2025 for a six-show run through May 31, 2025.

On February 4, 2021, Jackson’s iconic mega platinum-selling third album Control turned 35. The album also returned to the top of the charts, hitting #1 on the Apple Top 40 US Pop Album chart. Led by five chart-busting hit singles — “What Have You Done for Me Lately,” “Nasty,” “Control,” “When I Think Of You,” —with their complementary, tightly choreographed music videos — and “Let’s Wait Awhile,” Control became Jackson’s first No. 1 Pop album. The album also made Billboard chart history as the first by a woman to yield five top 10-charting singles on the Billboard Hot 100. To date, Control has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide. She followed Control with Rhythm Nation 1814, which is, as of May 2025, the only album to generate seven top five-charting songs on the Billboard Hot 100. She went even further with her next album, janet., as it tallied six more top 10-charting songs on the Hot 100. In turn, she became the first artist to notch five or more top 10s on the Billboard Hot 100 from three different albums. In 2023, her highly successful “Together Again” tour became the icon’s highest grossing trek of her career which featured 36 sold out shows and received rave reviews from fans and press.

Fan voting for the “2025 American Music Awards” is now open via VoteAMAs.com and the @AMAs Instagram profile in all award categories. Voting closes on Thursday (May 15) at 11:59:59pm PT, with the exception of Collaboration of the Year and Social Song of the Year, which will remain open for web voting through the first 30 minutes of the AMAs broadcast. Kendrick Lamar leads this year’s nominees with ten nominations, followed closely by Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, and Shaboozey.

About the 2025 American Music Awards:

• Celebrating the year’s most iconic music—the American Music Awards is the world’s largest fan-voted award show honoring today’s most influential artists and their passionate fanbases. This Memorial Day, the AMAs will pay special tribute to our U.S. troops and veterans through authentic performances and unforgettable moments.

• The AMAs and Easy Day Foundation, the Las Vegas-based nonprofit organization committed to helping Veterans transition to civilian life, will partner to present several special in-show moments that celebrate Veterans while raising funds for a variety of national and local organizations. Taking place during May’s Military Appreciation Month, the American Music Awards x Easy Day moments will include two performances and the presentation of a special award honoring a marquee talent who uses their platform to make meaningful contributions to the Veteran community, as well as inspirational stories from active-duty service members and veterans.

• Created by legendary producer and visionary Dick Clark and first awarded in 1974, the AMAs is known for delivering half a century worth of iconic performances, enduring moments that have defined and shaped pop culture, as well as a history of introducing audiences to breakthrough artists.