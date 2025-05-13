Mammoth Live’s Five Opens In Jacksonville

An artist's rendering of the front of Jacksonville's Five.

JACKSONVILLE, FL (CelebrityAccess) — Independent facility management and operating company Marathon Live, announced the debut of Five, a brand new live entertainment venue in Jacksonville’s historic Five Points neighborhood.

Located in a fully renovated historic theater that dates back to 1927, Five features state of the art sound & lighting systems, expanded balcony space, improved sightlines, new bars, and enhanced restroom facilities. The restoration of the theater retained its original glass, oranmental plaster and wood elements, the theater’s original projection booth and marquee.

“It has been an incredibly fun challenge to rework this amazing theater to host live performances again!,” shares Josh Billue, Chief Development Officer, Marathon Live. “We are excited to be a part of the Five Points community and we can’t wait to welcome people back to a building Jacksonville has known for nearly 100 years.

Five’s grand opening is set for May 13th when the venue hosts a performance by BoyWithUk. Upcoming shows announced for Five include Kameron Marlowe, Young Nudy, Turnover, Drivin N Cryin, Reggaeton Party, Lawrence and more.

The initial concert lineup for Jacksonville’s Five.

• 5/13 – BoyWithUke

• 5/15 – Kameron Marlowe

• 5/24 – R&B Only LIVE

• 5/31 – Young Nudy

• 6/4 – Turnover

• 6/15 – Max McNown

• 6/20 – Lil Poppa

• 6/21 – Gasolina: Reggaeton Party

• 6/27 – Kidd G

• 6/28 – Drivin N Cryin

• 7/3 – Carnifex

• 7/27 – Descendents

• 10/4 – Panchiko

• 10/10 – Marianas Trench

• 10/21 – Lawrence

• 10/25 – Aly & AJ

• 11/1 – Drake Milligan

• 11/12 – Bowling For Soup