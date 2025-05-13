Merlin CEO Jeremy Sirota Announces Plans To Step Down

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Digital music licenser Merlin announced that Jeremy Sirota plans to step down as the organization’s CEO at the end of 2025.

Sirota, who has held the CEO post since 2020, will work with Merlin’s board to ensure continuity and stability as the organization searches for his successor.

“Jeremy has been an extraordinary CEO for Merlin, bringing great focus, tremendous energy, and brilliant thinking to one of the most important and challenging roles within the independent community,” said Darius Van Arman, Chairperson of Merlin and Co-Founder and Co-Owner of Secretly Group. “His work and leadership have left Merlin more prepared than ever to navigate an increasingly complex music licensing landscape and to achieve our mission of enabling greater independence for all Merlin members. As Chairperson, I will miss working closely with Jeremy, and on behalf of the Merlin board and the entire Merlin community, I want to express immense gratitude to Jeremy for his unwavering commitment to Merlin over the past six years.”

“Leading Merlin and empowering independence has been the privilege of a lifetime,” said Jeremy Sirota, CEO of Merlin. “Every day, I’ve had the opportunity to create meaningful impact for our members, help them navigate disruption, and ensure they have agency in a time of extraordinary change. I leave with incredible pride knowing that Merlin has a bright future. I look forward to finding my next opportunity to lead a company, drive innovation, and continue to have a positive impact in the world.”

“Merlin continues to be the most important organization representing independents,” Sirota added. “I’m incredibly proud of what the Merlin team accomplishes every day on behalf of our members. I encourage every leading independent to apply for membership. I’m also immensely grateful for the support of Darius Van Arman, Dave Hansen, the co-founders—Martin Mills, Michel Lambot, and the late Horst Weidenmüller—as well as the entire Merlin board. It has been a privilege to work alongside the dedicated individuals who have served on the board during my time as CEO, engaging in crucial conversations about the organization’s strength and strategic direction.”

According to Merlin, the organization’s board has formed a subcommittee to oversee the recruitment of Sirota’s successor. He will continue to serve as CEO through the end of the year, with his official departure set for December 31, 2025.