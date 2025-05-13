Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Ottawa’s CityFolk Reveals Headliners For 2025

CityFolk '25
OTTAWA, Ontario (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of the CityFolk festival announced a lineup for 2025, bringing a wide range of musical genres to Ottawa this September.

Headliners announced for the event’s TD Stage include Alex Warren on Sept. 10; Melissa Etheridge & the Indigo Girls on Sept. 11; Morrissey on September 12; The Pogues and Dropkick Murphys on September 13 and Down with Webster on Sept. 14.

The festival will take place  on the The Great Lawn at Lansdowne Park in Ottawa, from Wednesday, September 10 to Sunday, September 14.

“It’s a great time of year to stage an event,” says CityFolk executive and artistic director, Mark Monahan. “People are always up for one last chance to enjoy some great music under the stars, and the musicians always seem ready for more outdoor gigs before heading back to the indoor concert scene.”

