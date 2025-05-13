Rock & Roll Hall Of Famer Booker T. Jones Signs With UAA

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Universal Attractions Agency (UAA) is excited to announce that legendary musician, songwriter, and record producer Booker T. Jones has signed exclusively with the agency. UAA’s Ryan Slone will act as responsible agent. The signing represents a homecoming for the Memphis icon, who originally joined the agency in 1967 under the representation of agent Dick Allen.

On the signing, Slone said: “I’m beyond thrilled to continue the legacy of Booker T. Jones, whose contributions to modern music are immeasurable. It’s an honor to be working with such a legend.”

Booker T. Jones added: “This feels like coming home. Universal Attractions looked after me when I first began touring, and I feel that same excitement now!”

Booker T. Jones, an architect of the iconic Memphis soul sound, formed the band Booker T. & the M.G.’s in 1962. That same year, they released their debut album, Green Onions, under Stax Records. The title track became a massive hit worldwide and has since reached legendary status. It was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1999 and appeared on Rolling Stone’s “Top 500 Greatest Songs of All Time” lists in both 2004 and 2024. In 2012, the Library of Congress added the track to the National Recording Registry.

In addition to all the accolades, “Green Onions” has been covered countless times by artists such as Tom Petty, Roy Buchanan, Deep Purple, and The Blues Brothers. The song continues to be a popular culture’s mainstay, recently featured in this year’s Uber Eats commercial during Super Bowl LIX.

As the leader of the renowned Stax Records house band, Booker T. Jones appeared on over 600 Stax recordings, helping to establish the enduring legacy of the signature southern soul sound. This sound is exemplified in hits by artists such as Otis Redding, Albert King, Sam & Dave, and Carla Thomas. After leaving Stax in 1970, Jones maintained a prolific career throughout the 1970s. During this time, he produced notable albums, including Ain’t No Sunshine by Bill Withers and Willie Nelson’s five-time platinum album Stardust. He also released a series of successful solo albums.

In the years and decades that followed, Jones has collaborated with some of the biggest stars in music across a wide variety of genres. His collaborators include Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Ray Charles, Eric Clapton, Elton John, The Roots, Matt Berninger of The National, Hozier, and many others. For his significant contributions as both a recording artist and record producer, Booker T. Jones was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1992 and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007.

The 21st century saw Booker T. Jones win two of his three career Grammys for his albums Potato Hole in 2009 and The Road From Memphis in 2011, both of which received the Best Pop Instrumental Album award. In 2013, he marked a significant milestone by returning to Stax Records after 30 years with his album Sound The Alarm. In 2019, Jones published his acclaimed memoir, Time is Tight: My Life, Note by Note, in which he shares his journey from his early years in segregated Memphis, Tennessee, to becoming an influential music legend. Today, Booker T. Jones remains a relentless performer with 30 performances alone last year, appearing at festivals such as the TD Victoria International JazzFest, the Calgary Folk Music Festival, and the 25th Edmonton Blues Festival.