Tamara Rajkovic Promoted To Creative Strategist At Jay Siegan Presents

DENVER, CO (CelebrityAccess) — Jay Siegan Presents (JSP) has announced the promotion of Tamara Rajkovic to Creative Strategist, supporting the independent booking agency’s creative and client advisory business.

Based in JSP’s Denver office, Rajkovic brings two decades of relevant experience to the role, with recent high-profile bookings including Marshmello, Suki Waterhouse, Chase Rice, and Chromeo, among other major artists.

She joined JSP in 2023 as a Senior Producer. Her résumé also includes producer roles at InVision Communications, Apollo Education Group, and a stint as a freelancer, among other gigs.

“Tamara’s ability to balance creativity with precision is what sets her apart,” said Jay Siegan, Founder and Executive Creative Director. “She continues to elevate our work in meaningful ways, and we’re excited for what’s ahead in her expanded role.”