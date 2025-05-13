(HYPEBOT) – Ticketmaster launches all in pricing in the U.S. All ticketing, facility and other fees expect taxes will now be displayed upfront when the consumer sees the initial ticket price.

Ticketmaster launches all in pricing, other changes in U.S.

Live Nation owned ticketing giant Ticketmaster has launched upfront or “all in-pricing” in the U.S., along with other changes designed “to help inform fans” and “create a better fan experience.”

Ticketmaster’s changes include:

Showing the full price upfront. Fans now see the full cost of their ticket, including all service fees, before taxes, upfront.

Fans now see the full cost of their ticket, including all service fees, before taxes, upfront. Telling fans their exact spot in line. When join a queue they’ll know exactly where they are in line and how many fans are in front of them.

When join a queue they’ll know exactly where they are in line and how many fans are in front of them. Giving real time sale updates. For the most popular shows, where anticipated wait times could exceed 30 minutes or longer, Ticketmaster has added real-time updates. “As fans are waiting in the queue, they get the tour’s price range upfront and updates on ticket availability as well as notifications if a new event date is added.”

For the most popular shows, where anticipated wait times could exceed 30 minutes or longer, Ticketmaster has added real-time updates. “As fans are waiting in the queue, they get the tour’s price range upfront and updates on ticket availability as well as notifications if a new event date is added.” Fighting more bots harder than ever . TM says it now blocks an average of 200 million bot attempts every day In 2024 alone, they blocked over 53 billion bot attacks, a more than 5X increase from 2019.

. TM says it now blocks an average of 200 million bot attempts every day In 2024 alone, they blocked over 53 billion bot attacks, a more than 5X increase from 2019. Helping artists fight scalpers. “Scalpers often charge fans 2x or more the original price and keep 100% of the profit. Ticketmaster continues to advocate for artists to have the ability to cap resale prices on their tickets and provides them the option to use a Face Value Exchange where fans can buy and sell tickets only at the original price paid.”

“Ticketmaster has long advocated for all-in pricing to become the nationwide standard so fans can easily compare prices across all ticketing sites, and we commend the FTC for making that a reality,” said Ticketmaster COO Michael Wichser. “Paired with the recent executive order targeting abuse in the secondary market, it marks a meaningful step forward for our industry and we’ll continue pushing for additional reforms that protect both artists and fans.”

