TEHACHAPI, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper Tory Lanez was hospitalized on Monday after he was reportedly stabbed multiple times by a fellow inmate at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi on Monday, according to ABC News.

The rapper, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, is currently serving a ten-year stint in the penal institution after he was convicted of shooting fellow hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020.

A spokesperson for the prison confirmed to ABC that Peterson was receiving treatment after suffering an injury at the facility but did not provide additional details about the nature or cause of the injuries.

A statement shared on Lanez’s official Instagram account appeared to provide additional details, suggesting that the attack was serious.

“Tory was stabbed 14 times, including 7 wounds to his back, 4 to his torso, 2 to the back of his head and 1 to the left side of his face. Both of his lungs collapsed, and he was placed on a breathing apparatus. He is now breathing on his own.”

Lanez was found guilty in 2022 of one felony count each of assault with a semi-automatic firearm (personal use of a firearm) and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

He was accused of injuring Megan The Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete’s feet with gunfire after the two attended a party in Los Angeles in 2020.