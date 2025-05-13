University of South Carolina And Legends Announce Multi-Year Partnership

COLUMBIA, SC (CelebrityAccess) – The University of South Carolina and Legends, a global premium experiences company, today announced a multi-year partnership aimed at enhancing the fan experience at Gamecocks’ sporting events and maximizing the University of South Carolina’s Athletics revenue generation through a streamlined, data-driven sales approach. As part of the overarching agreement, Legends will manage premium seating and support ticket sales, and philanthropic fundraising for the renovated Williams-Brice Stadium.

“Legends is the industry leader in elevating the fan experience and creating unforgettable moments,” said Gamecock Athletics Director Jeremiah Donati. “Their expertise will not only enhance how our fans engage with South Carolina Athletics but also drive critical revenue to support our student-athletes and strengthen our pursuit of championships.”

As part of the partnership, Legends will support Gamecock Athletics in its efforts to optimize revenue generation and curate experiences for all fans, aligning with the university’s initiative to reimagine William-Brice Stadium. This includes developing and pricing premium products, corporate hospitality, premium seating, and fundraising. “We’re proud to partner with the University of South Carolina on this transformative project to enhance the fan experience at Williams-Brice Stadium,” said Dan Jankoski, Senior Vice President, College at Legends. “Our team is excited to bring our unmatched expertise supporting new and renovated facilities in college athletics to help reimagine one of college football’s most iconic venues and deliver long-term value for Gamecock student-athletes, fans, and the broader university community.”

Legends has partnered with over 90% of Power Four university athletic departments in the last 15 years on planning and revenue optimization for new and renovated facility projects. This includes ongoing stadium projects at the University of Kansas, Northwestern University, UNC Charlotte, and now the University of South Carolina. Other notable partnerships include the University of Maryland, the University of Notre Dame, the University of Oklahoma, the University of Southern California, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the University of Utah, Villanova University, and San Diego State University, among many others.