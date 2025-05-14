Dave Cohen Signs With Prescription Songs

FROM LEFT TO RIGHT: Mark Chipello (Partner and Head of A&R, Position Music), Hannah Babitt (President and Founder, BABZ), Dave Cohen, Chandler Thurston (A&R, Position Music), Tyler Bacon (Founder and CEO, Position Music)

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Dave Cohen, the songwriter, producer, and musician who has credits with artists such as Elle King, Morgan Wallen, and Shaboozey, has signed a worldwide publishing deal with Position Music.

Cohen, who is Canadian but currently based in Nashville, is a four-time Academy of Country Music winner for Keyboard Player of the Year and sought-after session musician who has played on records for Morgan Wallen, Post Malone, Old Dominion, HARDY, and Ella Langley, among many others.

“I’m grateful to be surrounded by a team of people who believe in the work I pursue. Chandler Thurston (Position) in partnership with Hannah Babitt (BABZ Management), is the obvious fit—the right creative family to work alongside in this new season and next chapter, within Nashville, Los Angeles, and beyond,” says Cohen.

“You’d be hard pressed to find a person in Nashville who doesn’t already love and respect Dave Cohen,” says Chandler Thurston, A&R at Position Music. “I am excited to have him as our first signing out of our Nashville office. Dave is a diverse writer and producer whose talent allows him to work across many genres. I can’t wait for the future as we’ve already hit the ground running.”

Cohen is managed by Hannah Babitt of BABZ Management.