BSE Global Launches A Digital Content Division

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — BSE Global, the parent company behind entertainment brands such as the Brooklyn Nets, New York Liberty, and Barclays Center, has announced the launch of Type.Set.Brooklyn, a dedicated digital content division.

Based in New York’s Industry City mixed-use district, Type.Set.Brooklyn will focus on creating original long- and short-form video content centered on music, sports, style, food, and pop culture—all with a signature Brooklyn flair.

The new division will be led by BSE Global’s Chief Products and Experiences Officer, DeJuan Wilson, and supported by a team of creatives with experience at Complex Media, Condé Nast, and The New York Times.

“Brooklyn isn’t just a place, it’s a way of moving through the world,” said Wilson. “With Type.Set.Brooklyn, we’re channeling that energy into a media platform focused on providing the most relevant content for cultural trendsetters and tastemakers, both locally and globally. Type.Set.Brooklyn reflects Brooklyn’s role in driving and creating culture—a hotbed of creativity that consistently sets the global standard for what’s next. Our community lies with the culture-makers, the innovators, the ones who know that creative curiosity drives everything forward. And like Brooklyn, we will move with confidence, hustle, and intent. Our content will challenge assumptions and spark conversation, giving voice to what matters and offering a fresh perspective on the most current trends.”

The initial slate of Type.Set.Brooklyn series includes:

Public Domain – Inspired by music sampling and freestyle culture, Public Domain is a weekly series where emerging and veteran producers are challenged to reinvent 100-year-old songs as modern hits. Each reimagined track is performed by top artists across a range of genres. Episode one features GRAMMY Award-winning producer Bbearded and rapper Nay Speaks.

The Last Pick – Each week, host Ashley Williams teams up with basketball players who are defying the odds and earning respect on the court. Episodes spotlight standout creators in the basketball world, including 5’4” athlete Julian Newman, 300-lb breakout star @GuardDaFatBoy, Muslim baller Jamad Fiin, and more.

The Price is Tight – This short-form fashion series captures Brooklyn’s bold creative spirit while celebrating New York’s vibrant thrift scene. Contestants are challenged to craft standout outfits using only secondhand pieces, with each look themed to reflect a specific concept. The show explores Brooklyn’s past, present, and future—all through the lens of thrifted style.

Love on the Stoop – A playful dating series where blindfolded strangers try to spark connections by answering questions about pop culture and relationships. Using red or green flags, they signal turn-ons and deal-breakers in real time—before the big reveal.