Country Songwriter Jon Nite Signs A Publishing Deal With Concord

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Concord Music Publishing announced the signing of award-winning songwriter Jon Nite to a worldwide publishing deal.

The deal, which goes into effect immediately, covers Nite’s future works along with a a selection of his past catalog, including hits such as “Dancing In The Country” by Tyler Hubbard, “Steal My Summer” by Russell Dickerson, Gabby Barrett’s “Pick Me Up,” “Cowboy Back,” and “Growing Up Raising You,” among others.

Nite, who originally hails from Amarillo, Texas, has been a fixture of the country music scene for more than a decade. His catalog includes at least 18 #1 hits and has earned three CMA Triple Play awards for cowriting three #1 songs in a single calendar year. In 2018, he received a Grammy and ACM nomination for Country Song of the Year for his work on Cole Swindell’s “Break Up in the End.”

“I’m so thankful for Matt Turner and the Concord team,” said Jon Nite. “I’ve been a longtime fan of their crew and the work they’ve done over the years. To have them believe in my songs and help chase this with me over the next season is incredible!”

“Jon Nite’s songs have been a mainstay on country radio for the last 10 plus years. His ability to write songs that evoke emotion is second to none! It’s truly an honor that he chose to entrust Concord with his catalog of hits and future works,” said Matt Turner, A&R Vice President at Concord Music Publishing in Nashville. “I can’t wait to see what we will accomplish in the coming years together!”