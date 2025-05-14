Learn How To Book Live Shows: Free Touring 101 Online Course

BOSTON (Hypebot) — Income from live shows accounts for 80% and more of most musicians’ income. Learn how to book live shows with this free self-guided online course for musicians and all of us who work with them.

Created by The Berklee College of Music and Coursera, Touring 101 was written by longtime booking agent Bruce Houghton. He is is also the Editor of Hypebot, a Berklee professor, and a Senior Advisor to Bandsintown.

This short four-lesson Berklee Coursera course draws on key lessons and strategies from his popular Berklee Online Touring 101 degree and certificate course.

This free self-guided Touring 101 course includes:

The Basics of Touring

Creating A Great With Your Fans

Hit The Road! Choosing A Touring Model That Works For You

Marketing Your Gigs And Tours

Users who pay a small fee will get a richer experience and receive a Certificate of Completion. Berklee also offers other courses on Coursera as well as from its renowned Berklee Online degree and certificate program.

Learn how to book live shows with Touring 101 For Musicians on Coursera here.