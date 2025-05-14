Live Nation Brings $30 Dollar Tickets Back For Summer Concerts

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation announced the return of their $30 tickets program for the summer of 2025, giving fans access to low-cost concert tickets to more than 1,000 amphitheater shows across the U.S. and Canada.

The $30 dollar ticket sale officially kicks off on May 21st and include passes to shows crossing a wide range of genres from pop and country to Latin and hip hop.

Participating artists for 2025 include The Offspring, Halsey, Nelly, Pierce the Veil, Avril Lavigne, Kesha, HARDY, Dierks Bentley, Cyndi Lauper, Kidz Bop Kids, Rod Stewart, and many more.

Additionally, more artists will be announced throughout the summer, giving fans multiple chances to score $30 tickets all season long.

The ticket offer includes all fees in the $30 dollar price, though taxes might change the final cost of the tickets.