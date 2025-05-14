Milestone Publicity Rebrands As Milestone Collective, Launches Digital Marketing Division

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) —Milestone Publicity, the Nashville-based public relations firm, has officially rebranded as Milestone Collective and launched a dedicated digital marketing division to complement its traditional publicity services.

Veteran marketing executive Caylie Landerville has been appointed to lead the new division. Landerville most recently worked with Red Light Management/Silverback Music and has collaborated with artists such as Diplo, Marshmello, and Slightly Stoopid, among others.

Founded in 2019 by Mike Gowen, Milestone has worked with a diverse roster of artists, including Blues Traveler, Bryan Martin, Colt Ford, Dave Stewart, Eurythmics, Gaby Moreno, Gin Blossoms, Jerry Douglas, Kiefer Sutherland, Leftover Salmon, Lonestar, Michael Cleveland, Phil Vassar, Shaylen, Sierra Hull, Sugar Ray, Theo Kandel, and Uncle Kracker, among many others.

Gowen said the company’s mission has always been “about helping artists cut through the noise, capture attention, and tell their stories in impactful, lasting ways.” He added that with the launch of the new division, Milestone is “bringing together the power of cutting-edge marketing and trusted publicity strategies under one roof to create a more unified, modern approach.” He described the new branding as a reflection of the company’s commitment “to evolving alongside the industry — and offering our clients the tools they need to elevate their presence and thrive.”