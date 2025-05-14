The 59th Annual CMA Awards To Take Place At Bridgestone Arena In November

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Country Music Association and its broadcast partner, ABC, have announced that the 59th annual CMA Awards will return to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in 2025.

Set for November 19, the country music awards gala will be broadcast live on ABC, beginning at 8 p.m. EST, and will highlight the biggest stars in modern country music.

The eligibility period for the 2025 CMA Awards runs from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025. Prospective members must apply by Sunday, June 1, to qualify for full voting eligibility this year. The Nomination Ballot will open for voting on Monday, July 7.

For 2025, Robert Deaton serves as Executive Producer, Alan Carter as Director, and Jon Macks as Head Writer. Additional details, including performers and the host, will be announced in the lead-up to the event.