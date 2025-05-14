The Event & Venue Marketing Conference Is Fully Sold Out For 2025

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of the Event & Venue Marketing Conference (EVMC) have announced that the 2025 edition of the conference is officially sold out.

This marks the second consecutive year that the EVMC has reached standing-room-only status. A waitlist has been made available ahead of the event, which will take place in Atlanta from June 4–6, 2025.

Organizers also revealed the honorees for the 10th annual EVMC Awards, presented by Frenzy, the mobile live events app. Among this year’s recipients:

Dave “Dave, The Arena Dude” Redelberger will receive the 2025 Gigi Award of Excellence . Redelberger oversees PR and digital engagement for concerts and special events at Nationwide Arena, the Schottenstein Center, Ohio Stadium, and Mershon Auditorium. A former EVMC President and VP of Sponsorship, he also co-hosts the Adventures in Venueland podcast, where he shares stories and insights from across the live entertainment industry.

Brandon Lucas , President of digital solutions company Carbonhouse , will be inducted into the EVMC Hall of Fame .

Melissa Proctor , Chief Marketing Officer for the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena , will receive the 2025 Impact Award .

Emily Tepsic, Creative Marketing Manager at Paycom Center, has been named Breakthrough Professional of the Year. She will be recognized for her work with the Russell Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, where she helps create opportunities for local entrepreneurs, particularly people of color.

The awards will be presented during the 10th annual EVMC Awards Ceremony, presented by Frenzy, on June 5th at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre.