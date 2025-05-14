True Tickets Pacts With The Boston Lyric Opera

BOSTON, MA (CelebrityAccess) — Independent digital ticketing platform True Tickets continued to make inroads in the performing arts world through a new partnership with Boston Lyric Opera, the largest and longest-running opera company in New England.

Beginning with the 2025/26 Season, BLO fans will be able to access True Tickets mobile ticket delivery service for BLO performances at venues across the Greater Boston area.

“As we approach our 50th anniversary, it’s more important than ever at Boston Lyric Opera that we prioritize the audience and audience experience,” Bradley Vernatter, Stanford Calderwood General Director & Chief Executive Officer. “Partnering with True Tickets allows us to offer a ticketing solution that reflects the way people live and move today—secure, intuitive, and built for mobile.”

“True Tickets enables BLO to eliminate physical tickets and PDF printouts, instead delivering digital tickets directly to patrons’ mobile wallets,” said Ken Lesnik, Head of Business Development, True Tickets. “This approach streamlines entry and helps protect audience members from ticket fraud and unauthorized resale by giving BLO more visibility and control over how tickets are shared.

“Boston Lyric Opera has a long-standing reputation for artistic excellence and meaningful engagement with its community,” Lesnik added. “We’re honored to support their forward-thinking approach by providing a ticketing solution that enhances security, simplifies access, and helps them connect even more deeply with their audience.”