Yusuf/Cat Stevens Autobiography To Be Released In September

(CelebrityAccess) — Yusuf/Cat Stevens announced that his long-awaited memoir will make its way to a bookstore near you in the Fall of 2025.

Titled Cat On The Road To Findout, the autobiography will be released in the U.K. through Constable on Sept. 18 and in North America on Oct. 7 through Genesis Publications.

The book will delve into the life of the legendary folk troubadour, from his early beginnings to his rise to fame in the 1960s and the height of his stardom in the 1970s.

The biography will also explore his spiritual transformation and embrace of Islam, as well as his return to music and art later in life.

“I’ve been on an amazing journey, which began in the narrow streets of London, and led me through the most iconic cities, to perform upon the great stage of Western culture, ascending the dizzying heights of wealth, recognition and artistic pinnacles; freely exploring vast ranges of religions and philosophies, wandering through churches, temples, all the way to the Holy abode in Jerusalem — ignoring myths and warnings — and crossing the foreboded, desert heartlands, to arrive at the House of One God in Abrahamic Arabia. What finally elevated my perspective was a luminous Book that perfectly alchemized my thoughts, beliefs, with human nature. It taught me Oneness, and my place and purpose within the universe,” said Yusuf/Cat Stevens.

Cat On The Road To Findout will be published in hardback, ebook, and audiobook format, the latter narrated by the author.