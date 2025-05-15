Andrew Farwell Promoted To President At Outback Presents

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Independent concert promoter Outback Presents announced that Andrew Farwell has been appointed President of the organization.

Farwell previously served as Outback’s Vice President, working closely with Outback founder and Co-CEO Mike Smardak to produce music, comedy, and spoken word events across the U.S. and Canada.

An honoree on this year’s Billboard 40 Under 40 list, Farwell also serves as Vice President of the International Entertainment Buyers Association (IEBA) and is a 2023 Leadership Music alumnus.

He has been nominated for IEBA’s Promoter of the Year and won the organization’s inaugural Rookie of the Year Award in 2014.

A native of West Boylston, MA, Farwell earned his Bachelor of Music in Music Business from the University of Massachusetts Lowell. He lives in Nashville with his wife, Christine, and their dog, Penny.

“To simply say that Andrew Farwell and I have worked closely together for 16 years would be a complete understatement. Brian Dorfman and I have had the distinct pleasure of watching Andrew’s career grow into this role as President of Outback Presents. We’ve built something we are all incredibly proud of—and had fun doing it together. Andrew’s ethics and class are what I am most proud of. It is a great day for Outback Presents,” said Smardak.