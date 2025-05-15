Dermot Kennedy Announces An ‘Intimate’ North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Dermot Kennedy announced the details of what is billed as an intimate North American tour with dates set to begin this fall.

Promoted by Live Nation, the tour is scheduled to debut at the Orpheum in Vancouver on October 7th, with dates extending through the rest of the month before the tour is scheduled to wrap at the Fillmore in Silver Spring on October 28th.

The tour will pay tribute to Kennedy’s early days when he busked to make ends meet and will feature stripped-down performances of fan favorites drawn from his discography, along with new material, including his recent single, “Let Me In.”

For the tour, Kennedy will use Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange for all necessary resale and make tickets mobile only and restricted from transfer. This means if fans purchase tickets and can no longer attend, they’ll have the option to resell them to other fans at the original price paid on Ticketmaster. This applies to all shows except those in Illinois, Colorado, and New York, where Face Value Exchange cannot be mandated.

DERMOT KENNEDY FALL TOUR

October 7 Vancouver, BC Orpheum

October 10 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

October 11 Los Angeles, CA Orpheum Theatre

October 14 Denver, CO Summit

October 16 Dallas, TX Majestic Theatre

October 18 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

October 19 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

October 21 Chicago, IL House of Blues

October 23 Toronto, ON History

October 25 Boston, MA Orpheum Theatre

October 27 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount

October 28 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore