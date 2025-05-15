Evan Solomon Joins Mark Carney’s Cabinet As Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation

OTTAWA, Ontario (CelebrityAccess) — Canada’s newly elected Prime Minister, Mark Carney, has announced his inaugural cabinet, which includes Evan Solomon as the country’s first-ever Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation.

Solomon, a member of the Liberal Party and a seasoned media professional, co-founded the arts, technology, and culture magazine Shift. He has hosted several public affairs programs, including CBC’s Power & Politics, and co-anchored CBC News: Sunday and CBC News: Sunday Night from 2004 to 2009.

In 2015, Solomon parted ways with the CBC following a Toronto Star investigation that reported he had allegedly accepted secret commissions related to private art sales involving contacts made through his CBC role.

Subsequently, Solomon hosted SiriusXM’s public affairs show Everything Is Political on its Canada Talks channel during the 2015 election and served as host of Bell Media Radio’s The Evan Solomon Show through 2022.

Most recently, he served as publisher of GZERO Media and as a senior executive at Eurasia Group, stepping down from those roles before running as a Liberal Member of Parliament representing the Toronto Centre riding in the 2025 federal election.