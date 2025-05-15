(HYPEBOT) – Facebook is deleting live video recordings and live streams that are 30 days old or older. Act now or loose your live videos forever.

Facebook is deleting live video after 30 days: Act now!

Important takeaways

New live broadcasts can now be replayed, downloaded or shared from Facebook Pages or profiles for 30 days , after which they will be automatically removed from Facebook.

, after which they will be automatically removed from Facebook. Live videos older than 30 days will be removed from Facebook .

. Facebook says it is launching new tools to make downloading live videos easier. [Details below.]

to make downloading live videos easier. [Details below.] There is an option to defer deletion for an additional six months.

In addition to downloading the live videos to save and perhaps reshare on Facebook, another option is to share them as Reels if they fit or can be edited to fit the format’s 90-second limit.

Facebook has added several download tools to enable you to keep your videos indefinitely.

Single Download

Download an individual live video from your profile, Page or Meta Business Suite. On a profile or on a Page on your device, find the Videos tab. On a Page, if you’re on the web, find the Live tab. You may need to click More to see the Live tab. Choose the video you want to download. Open the full screen view, then click […] and choose “Download video.” You can also download one or more live videos from your Page or profile’s Activity Log. To download your live videos, select “Your live videos,” then choose a date range to see videos available to download.

Bulk Download

On your computer or device, tap the notification to enter into the download flow. Tap “Download live videos.” Decide the location (computer or device) to download to and the date range for the live videos. Tap “Create File.”

Transfer Live Videos

On your computer or device, tap the notification to enter into the download flow. Tap “Transfer live videos.” Tap “Where” to select the transfer destination. Choose your linked cloud storage provider (ex: Dropbox or Google Drive). Tap “Save.”

Learn more about how to download live videos in the Facebook Help Center.

