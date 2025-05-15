Jessica Chenoweth Selected For MIW’s Country Radio Mentorship Program In Partnership With CRS

DALLAS, TX (CelebrityAccess) – Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio, Inc. (MIW), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of female leadership in radio broadcasting, proudly announces Jessica Chenoweth, Executive Producer for John and Tammy: San Diego’s Morning Show on 103.7 KSON, as the 2nd MIW in Country Radio Mentee.

The Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Country Radio mentorship program is a year-long experience that connects the mentee with some of the most respected leaders in the business. The program supports the mentee’s growth into senior roles within the country radio space through tailored conversations, industry access, and leadership development. The mentorship also includes attendance at the 2026 Country Radio Seminar (CRS) in Nashville, the premier annual gathering for country radio professionals.

Chenoweth began her career in 2004 answering request lines at the legendary KIIS-FM in Los Angeles, eventually rising to Technical Producer for On Air with Ryan Seacrest. She went on to write for John Tesh and Bitboard.com, later joining Hot AC Star 94.1 in San Diego. After a brief hiatus to teach and work in the nonprofit sector, she returned to radio in 2016 as Associate Producer at KSON, and now serves as Executive Producer for John and Tammy: San Diego’s Morning Show. She is known not only for her leadership behind the scenes but also for her authenticity, love of Disney, and passionate advocacy for her 6-year-old autistic son, Walt.

“I’m so excited for this opportunity to learn from the best in the business and further cement my career in country radio,” remarked Jessica. “Thank you to the entire CRB/MIW team for believing in me. I can’t wait to get started!”

“Jessica is a standout talent whose energy, leadership, and heart embody the future of country radio,” said RJ Curtis, Executive Director of Country Radio Broadcasters. “We’re proud to support her journey through this partnership with MIW and look forward to seeing all she’ll accomplish.”

“The MIW in Country Radio mentorship is about investing in rising leaders who are already making an impact, and Jessica is exactly that,” said Sheila Kirby, MIW Board President. “Her story, drive, and passion for the format make her an ideal fit, and we’re thrilled to walk alongside her in this next chapter of her career.”