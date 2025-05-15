Kali Uchis Announces ‘The Sincerely’ Arena Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – GRAMMY-winning global recording artist Kali Uchis has announced her much-anticipated – The Sincerely, Tour – a 24-city North American headline arena run supporting her fifth studio album Sincerely, which was released just last week via Capitol Records – stream HERE. Promoted by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on August 14 in Portland, OR, at Moda Center. It will make stops in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Toronto, and Chicago, among others, before wrapping up on September 25 at Ball Arena in Denver, CO.

The tour arrives on the heels of Uchis’ fifth studio album, Sincerely, released just last week amidst widespread anticipation. Her most intimate and vulnerable body of work to date, the 14-track record is a testament to the curative power of deep love, and a powerful representation of how Uchis romanticizes life and her inner world. Written and executive produced by Uchis, Sincerely, finds the genre-traversing star feeling more herself than ever. The project arrived alongside an official music video for standout track “All I Can Say”, a cinematic performance piece directed by Bethany Vargas, inspired by classic film noir and the 1950s, showcasing Uchis transformed into a timeless on-screen siren.

Next, she will return to North America for a headlining arena run on August 14 in Portland, OR. Through late summer and early fall, she will make stops across the country playing some of her largest venues, including The Kia Forum in Los Angeles and the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City. The 24-city tour concludes on September 25 in Denver, Colorado, at Ball Arena.

Joining Uchis on all dates are Thee Sacred Souls, the 11-piece band from San Diego whose lush, analog sound and heartfelt performances have earned them a devoted fanbase. Following a series of sold-out shows, including three nights at The Wiltern in Los Angeles and a headlining performance at Brooklyn Paramount, the tour marks its debut on arena stages. Thee Sacred Souls have also just released their first new song of the year in “We Don’t Have To Be Alone,” recorded during the sessions for the band’s sophomore album Got A Story To Tell, released last October on Daptone Records.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with various presales (details below) beginning Wednesday, May 14, at 10 am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, May 16, at 10 am local time on KaliUchis.com.

U.S. PRESALE: Verizon will offer an exclusive presale for Kali Uchis Presents: The Sincerely, Tour in the U.S through Verizon Access, just for being a customer. Verizon Access Presale tickets for select shows will begin Wednesday, May 14, at 10 am local time until Thursday, May 15, at 10 pm local time. For more details, visit Verizon.com/Access.

CANADA PRESALE: American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in Canada before the general public begins on Thursday, May 15, at 10 am local time and ends on Thursday, May 15, at 10 pm local time.

VIP: The tour will also offer various VIP packages and experiences so that fans can take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, group photos on stage, a pre-show VIP Lounge, and VIP merch items. The contents of VIP packages vary based on the offer selected.

KALI UCHIS – THE SINCERELY, TOUR DATES:

Thu Aug 14 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Fri Aug 15 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sun Aug 17 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Mon Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Wed Aug 20 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

Sat Aug 23 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena

Sun Aug 24 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

Wed Aug 27 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena

Thu Aug 28 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center

Sat Aug 30 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun Aug 31 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Tue Sep 02 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Thu Sep 04 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Fri Sep 05 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Sun Sep 07 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Mon Sep 08 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

Thu Sep 11 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sun Sep 14 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Tue Sep 16 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

Wed Sep 17 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Sep 19 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sat Sep 20 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Tue Sep 23 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Sep 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena