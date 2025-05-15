Live Nation Joins The Team Developing A New Arena In Munich

MUNICH, Germany (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation has announced the formation of a new partnership with the team developing a brand-new arena in Bavaria’s largest city, Munich.

Located near Munich International Airport, the arena will have a capacity of 20,000 fans and, once completed, is expected to be a major driver of economic activity in the region—contributing an annual value-added impact of €354 million, according to a recent study by Deloitte.

The arena is being designed by the prominent architectural firm Populous and is backed by more than €300 million in private funding. It is expected to be completed in 2029.

The development project is led by Lorenz Schmid, Managing Director at SW Munich, who is working closely with city officials on planning and approvals.

“This strategic partnership with Live Nation is a significant milestone for us, bringing the expertise of the world’s leading live entertainment company into our project. Together with my team, we will continue to drive the plans forward with full energy and unwavering commitment to the region. We want to create a place where people of all backgrounds and ages can come together to experience unforgettable concerts and live entertainment events—a venue that is deeply rooted in Bavaria while also shining on a global level. In doing so, Munich Arena will become a driving force for culture, economy, and tourism,” said Lorenz Schmid, MD, Munich Arena.

Marek Lieberberg, MD of Live Nation GSA, added, “Finally, Germany will have the arena that fans have been waiting for. With the Munich Arena, a new era begins—an essential new concert and entertainment experience that meets the needs of both visitors and artists in every way.”