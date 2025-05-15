Loaded Dice Entertainment and Amaze Partner in Merchandise Deal

NEWPORT BEACH (CelebrityAccess) – Amaze Holdings Inc., a global leader in creator-powered commerce, has announced Loaded Dice Entertainment has selected it as its official merchandise partner. Loaded Dice empowers independent musicians through artist development programs, transparent revenue-sharing, robust music distribution, and innovative marketing strategies.

As part of the partnership, Amaze will host both Loaded Dice-branded merchandise and artist-specific items that will be appreciated by fans worldwide. The first Loaded Dice artist featured on the Amaze storefront is Hudson Thames, whose debut album BAMBINO was recently released and whose storefront includes artist-designed sweatshirts, t-shirts, and hats.

“Partnering with Loaded Dice provides the brand and its artists with unparalleled opportunities for new exposure amongst Amaze’s users,” said Aaron Day, CEO of Amaze. “As Loaded Dice helps artists with their music, Amaze will help artists reach new audiences and easily create and sell merchandise on their own. Merchandise revenue can significantly support artists, and we look forward to empowering artists to create and sell items that represent their art and resonate with their fans.”

“From day one, Loaded Dice has been committed to creating a distinctive environment where artists can thrive creatively and professionally. As we continue to grow, it’s essential that we align with partners who share our values and vision. That’s why we’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Amaze. Together, we’re empowering our artists to express their authentic style, reach new audiences, and offer fans innovative merchandise experiences that go far beyond the traditional. We’re excited to collaborate with the Amaze team as we redefine what fan engagement and artist support can look like,” said Jeff Z (Zuchowski) and Chad Doher, Co-Founders of Loaded Dice.

Utilizing Amaze’s print-on-demand model, creators can offer a variety of merchandise through online storefronts. Physical items are only produced after a purchase, reducing overproduction and ensuring that fans receive the exact products they order.