Maren Morris To Headline OUTLOUD Music Festival’s WeHo Pride Presents

WEST HOLLYWOOD (CelebrityAccess) – GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter Maren Morris will headline WeHo Pride Presents Friday Night at OUTLOUD Music Festival, a free with registration outdoor concert courtesy of the City of West Hollywood, taking place May 30, 2025, at West Hollywood Park. Friday night’s full lineup will feature an electrifying music mix with additional performances by Qveen Herby, Jamie Fine, and Venessa Michaels, with special guest Kaleena Zanders, along with the return of the high-energy Drag Queen Lip Sync Battle Royale with Queens to be announced and special guest official Bruno. Friday evening’s experience adds to a vibrant WeHo Pride weekend with OUTLOUD Music Festival’s Saturday and Sunday lineup, including Lizzo, Remi Wolf, Kim Petras, Honey Dijon, and Paris Hilton.

WeHo Pride Presents Friday Night at OUTLOUD Music Festival is free to the public. However, as event capacity is limited, an RSVP is required to secure complimentary tickets. Sign up for registration details at www.outloudmusicfestival.com. Registration will open on Friday (May 16) at 10 am PT. Each person registering will be limited to one registration per email address.

“WeHo Pride Weekend is nearly upon us. Hosting WeHo Pride Presents Friday Night at OUTLOUD with free-entry tickets is more than symbolic — it’s a declaration that equality and inclusion matter,” said City of West Hollywood Mayor Chelsea Lee Byers. “In West Hollywood, we celebrate queer lives and artists. At a time when LGBTQ communities face an upsurge of attacks across the country, West Hollywood remains committed to raising visibility and vibrantly celebrating our community. I’m so proud that the City of West Hollywood stands firm in the fight for LGBTQ rights and creative expression. I hope to see everyone out on Friday night at OUTLOUD!”

WeHo Pride Presents Friday Night at OUTLOUD activities begin at 6 pm PT on May 30. The evening launches WeHo Pride weekend programming, with guests of all ages welcome. The free WeHo Pride Street Fair occurs on Saturday (May 31) and Sunday (June 1), starting at noon PT. It features live entertainment and activities along with sponsor and community organization booths. Saturday’s events include the annual Dyke March and the Women’s Freedom Festival, which takes place at the WeHo Pride Community Stage. The celebration continues with the free WeHo Pride Parade on Sunday, June 1, with more details to come. For information about WeHo Pride events and programming, visit: www.wehopride.com.

The OUTLOUD Music Festival continues on Saturday, May 31, and Sunday, June 1, with a two-day concert experience spotlighting a dynamic lineup of LGBTQ+ artists. Mainstage headliners Lizzo, Remi Wolf, Kim Petras, and Paris Hilton with additional performances by Shygirl Presents: Club Shy, Pabllo Vittar, Rebecca Black, Empress Of, and more. The SummerTramp stage brings its signature heat with headliner Honey Dijon and sets from Horse Meat Disco, salute, Meredith Marks, Brooke Eden, and others. Saturday and Sunday are ticketed events and require a purchased pass for entry.

“WeHo Pride Presents Friday Night at OUTLOUD has truly become one of the most electric nights of the year, and the 2025 Friday lineup, headlined by Maren Morris, continues to reflect the caliber and spirit of what we aim to build,” said Jeff Consoletti, Founder and Executive Producer of OUTLOUD. “This event is all about showing up, celebrating loudly, and creating space for queer joy and none of it would be possible without the incredible support from the City of West Hollywood. We’re beyond grateful to have our partnership extended through 2030 and can’t wait to keep building something unforgettable together year after year.”