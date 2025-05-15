Music Business Association Announces Scholarship Recipients For 2025

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) — The Music Business Association (Music Biz) has announced the three academic institutions that will receive financial support from its Braylin Campbell Memorial Music Business Scholarship Foundation.

The 2025 Braylin Campbell Memorial Music Business Scholarship Foundation financial aid recipients are as follows:

● Berklee College of Music

● University of Miami Frost School of Music

● University of North Texas

Each institution will receive a $20,000 financial aid package from the total of $60,000 raised during the Foundation’s most recent fundraising efforts.

This year marks the first time Music Biz has provided funding directly to academic institutions, enabling the schools to offer greater support to students in their music business programs—including study abroad opportunities, travel for internships, and more.

“Congratulations to the schools receiving funding from the Braylin Campbell Memorial Scholarship Foundation this year,” said Music Biz President Portia Sabin. “The Foundation’s important work of supporting tomorrow’s music business leaders wouldn’t be possible without the generosity of our community. We at Music Biz want to thank the music industry companies, executives, and our extended family for helping make these financial aid packages possible!”

The Music Business Association’s scholarship foundation was renamed last year in honor of longtime colleague Braylin Campbell, who unexpectedly passed away in August 2024.