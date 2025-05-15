Report: Chris Brown Arrested For Alleged Assault In The UK

MANCHESTER, UK (CelebrityAccess) — R&B star Chris Brown has reportedly been arrested in the UK after being accused of assaulting music producer Abe Diaw at a London nightclub in 2023.

According to the BBC, Brown was arrested at a hotel in Manchester on Thursday on a charge of causing grievous bodily harm in connection with the 2023 incident.

Metropolitan Police were reportedly alerted to Brown’s presence in Manchester by the British tabloid The Sun, which learned that he was staying in the city.

Brown stands accused of assaulting Diaw during an incident at Tape nightclub in London’s Mayfair neighborhood.

Diaw told The Sun in 2023 that Brown struck him in the head with a bottle and then punched and kicked him as he lay on the floor. Diaw claims he suffered a debilitating knee injury and was hospitalized.

Brown is currently on tour, with multiple shows scheduled in the UK, including performances at Manchester’s Co-op Live on June 15 and 26; Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on June 19; and London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 22 and 23.

A representative for Brown did not immediately respond to a request for comment.