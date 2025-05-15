Rising Rockers Riff Wood Sign With Giant Music

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (CelebrityAccess) — Giant Music, a division of The Azoff Company, announced the signing of the rising rock band Riff Wood as the first rock artist to join the label.

Riff Wood is composed of Carson Groves and Asher “Shredder” Winegar, both sixteen, and Hyrum Russon, fifteen, a group of friends from Davis County, Utah. The trio began performing together at age eleven and went on to win Utah’s Battle of the Bands title in 2024.

They have teamed up with Grammy-winning producer Rob Cavallo’s company Done Deal for management, in partnership with Utah-based Echo Street Management, as the group prepares for the debut of their first full-length studio album, “Tough Luck,” scheduled for release on your favorite streaming platform this summer.

The band has been releasing singles from the album, including “Blur” and their Giant Music debut, “Stay A Little Longer,” which was released today.

Additionally, Riff Wood is gearing up for a tour in support of “Tough Luck,” with dates set to begin on July 29th at Schubas Tavern in Chicago and conclude on September 12th with a home town show at Soundwell in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Here is the full list of announced “Tough Luck” tour dates: