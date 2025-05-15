Sweet Relief Launches A Fundraiser For The Music’s Mental Health Fund

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) –The Sweet Relief Musicians Fund announced the launch of a new fundraiser featuring signed memorabilia & experiences from some of the biggest names in contemporary music, including Coldplay, R.E.M., Teddy Swims, The Mars Volta, Nickelback and more.

The funds raised will benefit the Music’s Mental Health Fund, a partnership between Sweet Relief and Backline which supports musicians and music industry professionals in need of mental health services.

Founded in 1994 by Victoria Williams, Sweet Relief provides crucial financial support for musicians and industry workers facing financial challenges as they grapple with physical or mental health issues, disability, or age-related problems.

“We’re excited to launch this auction to hep us provide mental healthcare for our music community in need. Thank you to all of the amazing artists who contributed and to our partners at Backline who help us care for our music industry professionals when they need us most,” stated Aric Steinberg, Executive Director at Sweet Relief Musicians Fund.

You can donate to the Sweet Relief and find out more about the organization at https://www.sweetrelief.org.