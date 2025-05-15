He’s keeping the summer alive and is about to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame…you’ll definitely learn some stuff you don’t know!
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mike-love/id1316200737?i=1000708570397
https://open.spotify.com/episode/0p1lPocNmzMTSyoIg3PNye?si=nXYD29UDRAOt2UhZ7TEueg
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/mike-love-275744873/
https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/8eb46db6-86b7-4034-8a5d-bc3966ffe1f1/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-mike-love