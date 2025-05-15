Trent Reznor And Atticus Ross Launch The Inaugural Future Ruins Festival

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Some of the most powerful music of our time has never been heard live—until now. On Saturday, November 8, the first-ever edition of Future Ruins arrives in Los Angeles.

Created and curated by award-winning composers, musicians, and longtime collaborators Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross and presented by Live Nation, Future Ruins is a first-of-its-kind music festival: a day-long event where the world’s most influential film and television composers step out from behind the screen and onto the stage.

TICKETS: Tickets for Future Ruins will be available at FutureRuins.com starting Wednesday (May 21) at noon PT.

“It’s about giving people who are, literally, the best in the world at taking audiences on an emotional ride via music the opportunity to tell new stories in an interesting live setting,” says Reznor.

Set across three stages at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center, Future Ruins is designed to feel thoughtful and immersive, bringing this music to light in an environment where it has never been heard before. Every artist is a headliner, each with their own specially curated moment. Each artist is encouraged to take big swings and reimagine their work for a live audience. From electronic sets and live bands to orchestral performances, fans can experience live debuts from composers who rarely appear onstage.

“There’s no headliner. There’s no hierarchy. This is a stacked lineup of visionaries doing something you might not see again,” says Reznor and Ross.

This one-time lineup is not just a music festival—it’s a cinematic ceremony, a deep dive into sound and story, and a historic first for Los Angeles.

THE LINEUP:

Cristobal Tapia de Veer (Babygirl, Smile, The White Lotus, Black Mirror, Utopia (UK), Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams, Ponyboi, The Third Day, National Treasure (UK), The Girl With All The Gifts, Humans)

Ben Salisbury & Geoff Barrow (Ex Machina, Civil War, Men, Drokk, Annihilation, Luce, Free Fire, Black Mirror, Devs)

Danny Elfman (Batman, Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure, Edward Scissorhands, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Beetlejuice, Men in Black, Good Will Hunting, Charlie & The Chocolate Factory, Big Fish, Alice In Wonderland, Spider-Man, Milk)

Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin (Suspiria, Profondo Rosso/Deep Red, Dawn of the Dead, Demons, Tenebrae, Phenomena, Opera)

Hildur Guðnadóttir (Joker, Chernobyl, A Haunting in Venice, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, Mary Magdalene, Tár, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, Women Talking, Hedda)

A performance of Howard Shore’s score of David Cronenberg’s Crash

Isobel Waller-Bridge (Munich: The Edge of War, Emma., Black Mirror, I Came By, Wicked Little Letters, Fleabag, The Lesson, The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Magpie, Sweetpea)

John Carpenter (Halloween, They Live, The Thing, Christine, Escape From New York)

Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein (Stranger Things, Lost in the Night, The Hole in the Fence, Spheres, Native Son, Butterfly, Retaliators, Valley of the Boom)

Mark Mothersbaugh (The Life Aquatic, The Royal Tenenbaums, Rushmore, Bottle Rocket, Rugrats, The Lego Movie, A Minecraft Movie, Cocaine Bear, Thor: Ragnarok)

Questlove (presents the score works of Curtis Mayfield)

Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe (Candyman, Master, Telemarketers, The Color of Care, Grasshopper Republic, Power, Unvion, Seeds, Life After)

Tamar-kali (Mudbound, Shirley, The Assistant, The Fire Inside, The Last Thing He Wanted, Come Sunday, Palmer, The Lie, Little Richard: I am Everything)

Terence Blanchard (BlacKkKlansman, Malcolm X, Inside Man, Da 5 Bloods, When the Levees Broke, One Night in Miami, The Woman King, Perry Mason)

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross (The Social Network, Watchmen, Gone Girl, Soul, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Challengers, Empire of Light, Waves, The Vietnam War, Mank, The Killer)

Volker Bertelmann AKA Hauschka (All Quiet on the Western Front, Conclave, Lion, The Amateur, Dune: Prophecy, The Day of the Jackal, Hollywoodgate, Adrift, War Sailor, The Old Guard, Stowaway, Patrick Melrose)