Country Goes Global Returns To Nashville For 2025

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Country Goes Global, presented by Nashville Meets London, will make its return to Nashville this summer with a showcase of both rising and established international country music artists.

Set for Saturday, June 7, and Sunday, June 8, 2025, at Nashville’s Category 10, the free event will feature artists from Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and beyond performing American-style country music.

Details on the lineup for 2025 have yet to be revealed but the event follows successful year in 2024 that include performances from Casey Barnes, Hailey Benedict, Kristian Bush, Wesley Dean, Aaron Goodvin, Lane Pittman, Owen Riegling, Sacha, Sheppard, Alli Walker, and more.

Country Goes Global is produced by Nashville-based agency The AristoMedia Group and Peter Conway Management.