Author Liz Pichon Signs With Warner Chappell Music For The Mubbles Music

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Chappell Music UK, part of the music publishing arm of Warner Music Group, has signed award-winning author and illustrator Liz Pichon for her new children’s brand The Mubbles.

Pichon is best known for Tom Gates, the multi-award-winning book brand and Bafta-winning TV show. The books have sold more than 16.5 million copies worldwide, across 43 territories and 47 languages.

Her new project, The Mubbles, is a creative world of joy aimed at a younger audience. It is driven by full-color graphic novels, music and a fast-growing YouTube channel offering weekly videos.

The Mubbles is set on the Isle of Smile, an island that runs on sun, wind and flower power. It is home to a community of fantastical creatures called the Mubbles, who live in harmony with neighbors such as Singing Earworms and one-eyed Drib Drabs. The all-singing, all-dancing world of joy is brought to life through the YouTube channel and catchy songs, including “Colourful,” “The La La La Song,” “Welcome to The Isle of Smile,” and “The Slug of Knowledge.”

Macmillan Children’s Books publishes the Mubbles. The first title in the four-book series, Meet the Mubbles, was published on March 13, 2025, and went straight into the children’s top 10 book chart. Warner Chappell Music has been signed exclusively to the song rights for this inspirational project.

Paul Smith, VP, A&R and Global Creative, Warner Chappell Music, says: “We are delighted to be working with Liz on such an exciting project. The Mubbles has a really strong music component that captures kids’ imaginations and introduces them to the world of music. We’re proud that Liz has chosen to partner with us at WCM, and we’re looking forward to developing the musical aspect together.”

Pichon adds: “Music is a huge and joyous part of The Mubbles brand, and I couldn’t be more excited to be working closely with Paul and all the Warner Chappell Music team as we work the growing music catalogue across the world!

“I love writing the song lyrics that feature in the books and then hearing the studio magic as my husband, Mark Flannery, writes the music and produces the songs we release commercially. The Mubbles is a platform that brings books, music and all kinds of creativity together for both children and adults to enjoy. Knowing we now have the support and experience of Warner Chappell Music behind us is very exciting.”

Alison Ruane, Managing Director at Macmillan Children’s Books, concludes: “We are extremely proud to publish Liz Pichon and thrilled to see the first book chart in the Top 10. The joyful multi-media world of The Mubbles captures children’s imaginations in multiple ways, from the bestselling books to Liz and Mark’s original and catchy music; the YouTube channel and all the make and do activities. It allows children to have a colourful and immersive experience in whichever way suits them best.”