Drummer Josh Freese Says He’s Parted Ways With The Foo Fighters

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Foo Fighters appeared to have parted ways with drummer Josh Freese, who was recruited to join the band in 2023 following the sudden passing of longtime band member Taylor Hawkins’ in March 2022.

Freese revealed the news via social media, writing that he had been let go from the band after they decided to ‘go in a different direction.’

A veteran drummer, Freese has performed with bands such as Nine Inch Nails, The Offspring, Sting and Weezer. In 2022, Freese joined the Foo Fighters for their London tribute show for Hawkins in the wake of his death in South America while on tour with the band before he was recruited as the drummer for the band.

The Foo Fighters have not confirmed Freese’s departure from the band, nor have they shed any light on who they will replace him with.