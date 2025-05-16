G Major Management Expands With Market Insights Team And Elevates Two

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Already known for its roster of premier talent, including country superstar Thomas Rhett, G Major Mgmt is striking a new chord with its expanded team, which is focused on the changing pulse of music discovery.

Led by founder and veteran artist manager Virginia Bunetta, G Major Mgmt announces a series of hires and internal promotions, moves that deepen the agile, forward-facing mindset of an already-capable staff.

Poised to exceed the demands of a new era in music, the expanded team is now ideally positioned to thrive in a revolutionized artist-marketing space. Adopting new strategies and incorporating granular, up-to-the-second consumer insights, its managers can offer ahead-of-the-curve client support and additional capacity for a growing roster of world-class talent.

Emilie Gilbert, G Major’s new Insights and fan Engagement Strategy manager, and Madeline “Sledge” Lary, digital manager, are joining the team.

“More than ever, managers have to be equipped with an in-house strategy and insights team in order to make a real impact for our clients,” Bunetta notes. “The landscape in music is ever changing. I am so grateful to have minds like Emilie and Madeline working with us to advance our clients’ marketing and streaming efforts in real-time.”

Samantha Thornton is elevated to Senior Director of Marketing, overseeing the newly invigorated marketing department. Harry Lyons is promoted to Senior Director of Business Operations, leading G Major’s lineup of day-to-day managers while spearheading touring and business expansion.

Bunetta will continue to guide the company’s forward march while continuing management for Rhett.

“Samantha and Harry have been working with this company and client roster for well over a decade,” Bunetta adds. “Their continued commitment to excellence in artist management is unparalleled.”

Bunetta founded G Major Mgmt in 2014 in partnership with Live Nation’s Artist Nation. Beginning her distinguished artist management career in 2007, she previously co-founded B.A.D. Management with Big Machine Label Group CEO Scott Borchetta and Front Line’s Irving Azoff after serving as General Manager at Raybaw Records (Warner Brothers) and marketing director at Nashville Songwriters Association International.