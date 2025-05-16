NBA YoungBoy Announces First Ever Headlining ‘MASA’ Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – After five years off the stage, highly prolific, Billboard-charting rapper NBA YoungBoy has announced the 2025 MASA TOUR – his first-ever headlining tour. Joining him on the road as special guests are DeeBaby, EBK Jaaybo, and K3.
Produced by Live Nation, the 27-city tour kicks off on September 2 at American Airlines Center in Dallas. It will make stops across the U.S. in Houston, Chicago, Brooklyn, Miami and more before wrapping up in New Orleans at Smoothie King Center on October 19.
NBA YoungBoy recently released his latest single “Shot Callin'” and has continued to dominate the streaming landscape with a relentless output, including Decided 2, Richest Opp, and Don’t Try This at Home. His viral single “Slime Examination” has amassed millions of views on YouTube and TikTok.
TICKETS: Fans can sign up for the Artist Presale until Sunday, May 18th at 10 pm ET. The general on-sale will start Thursday, May 22, at 10 am local time on LiveNation.com.
VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, behind-the-scenes backstage tour, invitation to the pre-show VIP Lounge, specially designed VIP gift pack & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com
NBA YOUNGBOY 2025 TOUR DATES:
Tue Sep 2 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Fri Sep 5 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Sat Sep 6 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Tue Sep 9 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Fri Sep 12 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Sat Sep 13 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Mon Sep 15 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena
Wed Sep 17 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Sat Sep 20 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Sun Sep 21 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Wed Sep 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Thu Sep 25 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Sat Sep 27 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Sun Sep 28 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Mon Sep 29 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Wed Oct 1 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Fri Oct 3 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Sat Oct 4 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Mon Oct 6 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Wed Oct 8 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
Fri Oct 10 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Sat Oct 11 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
Mon Oct 13 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Wed Oct 15 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Thu Oct 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sat Oct 18 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC
Sun Oct 19 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center