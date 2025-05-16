NBA YoungBoy Announces First Ever Headlining ‘MASA’ Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – After five years off the stage, highly prolific, Billboard-charting rapper NBA YoungBoy has announced the 2025 MASA TOUR – his first-ever headlining tour. Joining him on the road as special guests are DeeBaby, EBK Jaaybo, and K3.

Produced by Live Nation, the 27-city tour kicks off on September 2 at American Airlines Center in Dallas. It will make stops across the U.S. in Houston, Chicago, Brooklyn, Miami and more before wrapping up in New Orleans at Smoothie King Center on October 19.

NBA YoungBoy recently released his latest single “Shot Callin'” and has continued to dominate the streaming landscape with a relentless output, including Decided 2, Richest Opp, and Don’t Try This at Home. His viral single “Slime Examination” has amassed millions of views on YouTube and TikTok.

TICKETS: Fans can sign up for the Artist Presale until Sunday, May 18th at 10 pm ET. The general on-sale will start Thursday, May 22, at 10 am local time on LiveNation.com.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, behind-the-scenes backstage tour, invitation to the pre-show VIP Lounge, specially designed VIP gift pack & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com

NBA YOUNGBOY 2025 TOUR DATES:

Tue Sep 2 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Fri Sep 5 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Sep 6 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Tue Sep 9 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Fri Sep 12 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sat Sep 13 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Mon Sep 15 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena

Wed Sep 17 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat Sep 20 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Sun Sep 21 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Wed Sep 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Sep 25 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Sat Sep 27 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sun Sep 28 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Mon Sep 29 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Wed Oct 1 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Fri Oct 3 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Oct 4 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Mon Oct 6 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Wed Oct 8 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Fri Oct 10 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sat Oct 11 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Mon Oct 13 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Wed Oct 15 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Thu Oct 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sat Oct 18 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Sun Oct 19 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center