Punk Rock Karaoke Signs With Atomic Music Group

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The legendary punk party powerhouse, Punk Rock Karaoke, known for bringing punk classics to life with the help of their fans, has officially signed with Scott Weiss and John Lares of Atomic Music Group (AMG), one of the nation’s leading independent booking agencies.

Born in the Hollywood dive bars of 1996, Punk Rock Karaoke isn’t just a band—it’s a rite of passage for punks of every generation. Featuring a lineup of punk rock icons, Greg Hetson (Circle Jerks, Bad Religion), Stan Lee (The Dickies), Darrin Pfeiffer (Goldfinger), and Randy Bradbury (Pennywise)—the band invites audience members to step up and take the mic, delivering unforgettable live renditions of punk’s greatest anthems.

With maximum respect for punk’s rebellious roots and a uniquely participatory live experience, Punk Rock Karaoke has cultivated a devoted following over nearly three decades. From sweaty clubs to festival stages, they’ve proven that punk is for everyone—and that anyone can be a front person, even if only for one night.

Atomic Music Group, whose roster includes some of the most respected acts in punk, rockabilly, roots, and Americana, is honored and proud of the partnership.

“Punk Rock Karaoke is more than a band and more than a party — it’s a movement, a celebration, and a damn good time,” writes Scott Weiss, CEO of Atomic Music Group. “We’re going to bring their show to even more fans across the country.”

Upcoming tour dates, new collaborations, and a refreshed setlist are in the works. Fans can expect more of the sweat-drenched anthems and punk-rock catharsis that have defined the band since day one.