Rivertown Music And Media Launches In Nashville

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess)—RiverTown Music and Media has officially launched in Nashville. The new company, helmed by industry vet Julianne Drenon and business entrepreneurs Paul and Ashley Perry, offers record label services, music video production, social media content, podcasts and more.

RiverTown’s music division features a label that has signed flagship artists, country hitmaker Andy Griggs and singer-songwriter Sydney Mack. RiverTown Music is distributed by ADA. Staff brings a combined experience and track record in digital distribution, including Meta Certified Creative Strategy Professional, YouTube Certified in Channel Optimization, Rights Management, Asset Monetization and Content Ownership.

“It’s never been about fitting a mold,” says Mack. “Country music is just how I speak my truth and hope it lands somewhere familiar for someone else. I’m so grateful for this opportunity with RiverTown Music, a label that champions individuality and empowers artists to stay true to themselves.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever been as excited about my music as I am now,” adds Griggs. “I have grown seasoned, and so have the people around me. RiverTown Music and I somehow found each other, and man, what a match. Musically, there is freedom in the wind like I’ve never felt. And as far as the old saying of the business, the yolk is light. Go figure! I’m in love working with these guys.”

RiverTown’s media division has a full creative staff producing music videos, social media content production, podcast production and commercial television production to meaningfully allow artists, businesses and anyone in need of short or long-form media content the ability to execute their creative vision. RiverTown’s production capabilities include a full-service podcast media production. Utilizing a professional sound stage, full lighting gear and a multi-camera shoot with an on-site producer, artists and clients alike can expect high-quality video and audio output of their podcast brand. RiverTown currently produces country star Darryl Worley’s hit podcast, Sounds Like Life, which has racked up millions of views since its debut last year.

“RiverTown Media has been a blessing to work with on my podcast,” says Worley. “From the quality production to the creative support of the staff, they have helped bring my vision for this podcast to life!”

Paul and Ashley Perry are seasoned IT professionals who work with information technology, managing and maintaining computer systems, networks and software applications. Drenon brings 20 years of music business experience through her work in management, publishing, touring and more.

“I met Paul and Ashley at an event in Paris, Tennessee,” Drenon explains. “RiverTown Music and Media was born out of our mutual love for music and a united vision to offer label services to artists signed to our label and unique creative services to other artists and the business community. We want to take a grassroots digital streaming and social media content-focused approach to launching the label’s artists and offering creative and production services to outside artists like Darryl Worley and businesses.”

The company plans to expand its staff shortly.